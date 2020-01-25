Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Will be our loss when Dhoni decides to retire: Kapil Dev

Will be our loss when Dhoni decides to retire: Kapil Dev

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kapil Dev on Saturday said that it will be a big loss for the Indian side when MS Dhoni decides to hang up his boots.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madhu7781

💙 мѕ∂ιαи🏆мα∂нυ 💙 RT @timesnowsports: Will be our loss when MS Dhoni decides to retire, nobody has served India like him: Kapil Dev READ: https://t.co/MYOjM… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.