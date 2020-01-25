England smash their way to 400 before ripping through South African top order on day two in Johannesburg

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

England took control of the fourth Test against South Africa on day two by dominating the hosts with bat and ball. Resuming on 192 for four, Joe Root and Ollie Pope both reached 50 before tail-enders Mark Wood and Stuart Broad took England's first innings total to 400 with some magnificent hitting. The tourists then […]


