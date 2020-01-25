Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open 2020: Medvedev and Rublev spearhead Russian surge, but Kyrgios downs Khachanov in epic

The Sport Review Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
How appropriate that the ever-popular Marat Safin has been in Australia since the start of 2020, first as captain of the Russian ATP Cup squad and, come Saturday night at the Melbourne Arena, watching Karen Khachanov, in the most thrilling contest of the day. It is 15 years since former No1 Safin won the second […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Medvedev and Rublev spearhead Russian surge, but Kyrgios downs Khachanov in epic appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'It was insane' - Kyrgios wins five-set epic to set up Nadal match

Nick Kyrgios will face top seed Rafael Nadal in the last 16 at the Australian Open after an "insane" five-set win over Karen Khachanov.
BBC Sport Also reported by •ReutersNews24

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal knocks out Pablo Carreno Busta to reach fourth-round

Rafael is set to take on either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov to secure his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament next.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrghsmn2

Margo H RT @MarianneBevis: Australian Open 2020: Medvedev and Rublev spearhead Russian surge, but Kyrgios downs Khachanov in epic; Krygios faces No… 5 minutes ago

MarianneBevis

Marianne Bevis Australian Open 2020: Medvedev and Rublev spearhead Russian surge, but Kyrgios downs Khachanov in epic; Krygios fac… https://t.co/DTN9iPctjr 30 minutes ago

lordbaruda1987

OHIS EBOREIME RT @Tennis: Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev? They're good—real good. But don't forget about @AndreyRublev97, the hottest man in tennis—and the… 5 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: Daniil Medvedev sails into the fourth round The 4th seed beats Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a #USOpe… 6 hours ago

thefield_in

The Field Daniil Medvedev sails into the fourth round The 4th seed beats Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a… https://t.co/Yj7urr1oPg 6 hours ago

Tennis

TENNIS Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev? They're good—real good. But don't forget about @AndreyRublev97, the hottest man in te… https://t.co/3DNyEHXkLs 10 hours ago

NCTennisBets

NC Tips - Tennis Selections Australian Open Men 🎾 Monfils to beat Gulbis (1.57) Nadal to beat Carreno Busta (1.04) Thiem to beat Fritz (1.41)… https://t.co/AsKgRszVQJ 22 hours ago

Abislevin

Abisoye Ogunleye RT @NCTennisBets: Australian Open Men 🎾 Gulbis to beat Bedene (2.4) Medvedev to beat Martinez (1.02) Monfils to beat Karlovic (1.32) Basil… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.