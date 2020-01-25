Global  

England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg

BBC Sport Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Mark Wood stars with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth Test against South Africa on a superbly entertaining second day in Johannesburg.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wood stars with bat and ball to give England control of Test

Mark Wood stars with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth Test against South Africa on a superbly entertaining second day in Johannesburg.
BBC News

Cricket-Archer out as England win toss and elect to bat

England left out Jofra Archer and picked Mark Wood to replace James Anderson as they won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat on the opening day of the third...
Reuters India

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: It turned out to be another forgettable day for South Africa, collapsing to 88 for 6 at stumps, trailing by 312 runs. Meanwhi… 55 seconds ago

JamesEsbester

James Esbester RT @BBCSport: THAT 10th wicket partnership though...🔥 Mark Wood starred with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth… 7 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Mark Wood breathed fire with both bat and ball to leave South Africa reeling on the second day of the fourth Test… https://t.co/aarcxiMFAW 7 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: Temba Bavuma departs for 6, nicking to Stokes at second slip off Mark Wood. South Africa have lost half their side for 74 htt… 17 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: It gets worse for the hosts in Johannesburg as Temba Bavuma's first innings back in the side comes to an early end on 6.… 17 minutes ago

uniscore12

Charlie RT @SkyCricket: WICKET! & STUMPS! A third for Mark Wood! Wide of the crease and he finds the edge again, Nortje gone. SA 88-6, trail by 31… 20 minutes ago

equityKRK

Stephan D England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg https://t.co/YLFaXkRkfX https://t.co/zFkQHlhLEf 22 minutes ago

world_news_ja

世界のニュース（英語） RT @guardian: Mark Wood shines with bat and ball as England dominate South Africa https://t.co/nAse2OE9bw 27 minutes ago

