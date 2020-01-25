Sam Clucas and James McClean score as Stoke boost survival hopes with crucial win vs Swansea

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stoke moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Swansea. Former Swans midfielder Sam Clucas scored the opener in the 55th minute, before James McClean put the game to bed in injury-time to secure back-to-back wins for the Potters. Swansea almost levelled shortly after Clucas' goal when […]


