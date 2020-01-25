Global  

Sam Clucas and James McClean score as Stoke boost survival hopes with crucial win vs Swansea

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Stoke moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Swansea. Former Swans midfielder Sam Clucas scored the opener in the 55th minute, before James McClean put the game to bed in injury-time to secure back-to-back wins for the Potters. Swansea almost levelled shortly after Clucas’ goal when […]
