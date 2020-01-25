Global  

Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under Setién

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under SetiénValencia striker Maxi Gómez scored once and helped produce an own goal by a defender to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday
