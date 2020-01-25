Global  

Celtic 3-0 Ross County: Edouard's four-minute double secures victory

BBC Sport Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Odsonne Edouard comes off the bench to crush Ross County with a four-minute double and push lacklustre Celtic five points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.
Recent related news from verified sources

Celtic vs Ross County

Celtic vs Ross County
Daily Record

Celtic v Ross County odds, tips and a reason to look beyond the nailed on home win

Celtic v Ross County odds, tips and a reason to look beyond the nailed on home winOur Celtic v Ross County betting preview gives a solid reason to look beyond the nailed on home win.
Daily Record

Celticnewsnow

Celtic news now TRENDING: Neil Lennon on the Match | Celtic 3-0 Ross County | Masterful Edouard double! @CelticTV https://t.co/KfoSTv0IRF 28 seconds ago

Celticnewsnow

Celtic news now TRENDING: Callum McGregor on the Match | Celtic 3-0 Ross County | Masterful Edouard double! @CelticTV https://t.co/8NIIbiWjOn 29 seconds ago

SeamusDolan8

Seamus Dolan RT @AgentScotland: Running out of superlatives for Odsonne Edouard, Celtic toiled today for 63 minutes, Ross County played well, brave on t… 5 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: Edouard double as Celtic beat Ross County 3-0 ➡️https://t.co/DXuFThpAwt https://t.co/L2qrxujJK3 9 minutes ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Neil Lennon hails sensational Edouard after win over Ross County - https://t.co/a0dTWZttk1 #CelticFC #COYBIG #bhoys https://t.co/affY9h6iAK 11 minutes ago

IrishTimesSport

Irish Times Sport Odsonne Edouard’s double sees Celtic past Ross County https://t.co/D3TWjkuz8z via @IrishTimesSport 13 minutes ago

Celticnewsnow

Celtic news now Neil Lennon on the Match | #Celtic 3-0 Ross County | Masterful Edouard double! @CelticTV https://t.co/x7ALNTqPLI 16 minutes ago

Celticnewsnow

Celtic news now Callum McGregor on the Match | #Celtic 3-0 Ross County | Masterful Edouard double! @CelticTV https://t.co/y8DR4qRjMK 16 minutes ago

