Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under Setién

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Valencia striker Maxi Gómez scored once and helped produce an own goal by a defender to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday. The loss was the first for Barcelona in three matches under coach Quique Setién, who was hired to replace Ernesto Valverde last week. Barcelona’s first loss […] 👓 View full article

