Stoke City 2-0 Swansea City: Sam Clucas haunts former club

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Sam Clucas and James McClean scored as Stoke City made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 home victory over Swansea City. In the only Championship match to take place on Saturday amid a host of games in the FA Cup, two second-half goals proved decisive. Clucas netted the opener against his former club with a […]

The post Stoke City 2-0 Swansea City: Sam Clucas haunts former club appeared first on Soccer News.
