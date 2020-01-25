Stoke City 2-0 Swansea City: Sam Clucas haunts former club

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sam Clucas and James McClean scored as Stoke City made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 home victory over Swansea City. In the only Championship match to take place on Saturday amid a host of games in the FA Cup, two second-half goals proved decisive. Clucas netted the opener against his former club with a […]



