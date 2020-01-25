Global  

Robinson helps UNC beat Miami 94-71 to end 5-game skid

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Robinson helps UNC beat Miami 94-71 to end 5-game skidBrandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points and North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak by beating Miami 94-71 on Saturday
