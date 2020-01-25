Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ayo Dosunmu’s career day lifts Illinois past Michigan in closing seconds

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ayo Dosunmu’s career day lifts Illinois past Michigan in closing secondsIllinois topped Michigan 64-62 with Ayo Dosunmu hitting the game-winning shot with less than one second to play. Dosunmu put up a career-high 27 points as the Fighting Illini grabbed their sixth straight win.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62

Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over Michigan
FOX Sports

Dosunmu’s shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.