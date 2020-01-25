Global  

Lo Celso giving Tottenham ´easy decision´ on permanent transfer, says Mourinho

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho says the form of Giovani Lo Celso is giving Tottenham “an easy decision” to sign him on a permanent basis. A superb individual run from Lo Celso helped to set up Spurs’ goal as Son Heung-min struck in the 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round draw against Southampton on Saturday. The 23-year-old also had a […]

