Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cesar Azpilicueta admitted Chelsea FC need to improve their game management after Saturday evening’s close fought 2-1 win against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round. The Blues made the trip to the KCOM Stadium following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the London derby last week after Chelsea FC twice squandered a lead […]



The post Cesar Azpilicueta outlines where Chelsea FC must improve after 2-1 win at Hull appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

