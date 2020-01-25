Global  

Cesar Azpilicueta outlines where Chelsea FC must improve after 2-1 win at Hull

The Sport Review Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Cesar Azpilicueta admitted Chelsea FC need to improve their game management after Saturday evening’s close fought 2-1 win against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round. The Blues made the trip to the KCOM Stadium following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the London derby last week after Chelsea FC twice squandered a lead […]

