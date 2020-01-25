Gary Bettman still noncommittal on Islanders games at Coliseum Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated that it's still too early to determine whether the Islanders will be allowed to play all their games next seasonÂ at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, and said that logistical issues make holding a deep Islanders playoff run at the Coliseum difficult. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Isles Empire RT @AlbaneseLaura: Bettman still noncommittal on Islanders games at Coliseum + more updates from the commissioner’s state of the league add… 8 hours ago 𝕀𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 Gary Bettman still noncommittal on Islanders games at Coliseum | Newsday #isles https://t.co/LLp4bvsfvU 15 hours ago Laura Albanese Bettman still noncommittal on Islanders games at Coliseum + more updates from the commissioner’s state of the leagu… https://t.co/zEqs8jlR0k 1 day ago