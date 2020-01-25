Global  

Gary Bettman still noncommittal on Islanders games at Coliseum

Newsday Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated that it's still too early to determine whether the Islanders will be allowed to play all their games next seasonÂ at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, and said that logistical issues make holding a deep Islanders playoff run at the Coliseum difficult.
