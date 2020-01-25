Global  

No. 24 Rutgers tops Nebraska 75-22 on Baker's 3-pointer

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift No. 24 Rutgers to a 75-72 victory over Nebraska
No. 24 Rutgers tops Nebraska 75-72 on Baker’s 3-pointer

PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) — Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to send No. 24 Rutgers past Nebraska 75-72 Saturday to raise the Scarlet Knights’ home...
WATCH: Rutgers' Geo Baker buries last-second 3-pointer to finish Scarlet Knights' rally over Nebraska

Baker didn't contribute any scoring for Rutgers until it mattered most on Saturday
