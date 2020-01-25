Global  

Hull City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues through after late scare

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori sent Chelsea through to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win at Hull City. An early opener from striker Batshuayi calmed any Chelsea nerves, before Tomori’s header stretched their lead in the second half.  Hull’s reply was a fortunate one, Kamil Grosicki’s free-kick taking a giant deflection off Mateo Kovacic. The […]

