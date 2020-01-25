Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Mikael Kingsbury defended his home turf, winning moguls gold at a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kingsbury is golden on Tremblant moguls again

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury finished first at Mont Tremblant on Saturday for the second-straight season.
CBC.ca

Mikael Kingsbury ready to defend moguls title in Mont-Tremblant

Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., said he's well-rested and ready for Saturday's competition following his time at the Val St-Come camp in Quebec's...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Rashedk61182337

Gadget Seller Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant https://t.co/ykd4yNKkW8 https://t.co/1YAKwCyPv6 10 minutes ago

ReelNewMedia

🇨🇦Reel New Media🇨🇦 RT @Sportsnet: 🇨🇦 Canada's Mikael Kingsbury now has 58 career victories and 85 podiums in 103 career starts on the World Cup circuit. http… 12 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet 🇨🇦 Canada's Mikael Kingsbury now has 58 career victories and 85 podiums in 103 career starts on the World Cup circu… https://t.co/PaAHG00EPk 20 minutes ago

JulieThibaudeau

Julie Thibaudeau RT @CBCOlympics: Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant @canfreestyleski https://t.co/uS7Ph9PPer https://t.co/mZVoO… 29 minutes ago

ShahzadaWaleed6

Shahzada Waleed Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant | CBC Sports https://t.co/oIIRZgDhzT https://t.co/JIRQ7BuS6K 33 minutes ago

Globe_Sports

Globe Sports Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant https://t.co/Za3BiLlxg9 https://t.co/6osaRp9Guu 39 minutes ago

CBCOlympics

CBC Olympics Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant @canfreestyleski https://t.co/uS7Ph9PPer https://t.co/mZVoOQaIMg 40 minutes ago

claupref

Claudette P. Labrèque RT @TeamCanada: Another win for Mikaël Kingsbury 🎉 He claims his 5⃣9⃣th 🥇 at the Moguls World Cup in front of #TeamCanada 🇨🇦 fans in Mont-… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.