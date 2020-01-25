Washington State's Anthony Gordon leads North in Senior Bowl

Wearing the No. 3 on his back as a tribute to former friend and teammate Tyler Hilinski, Gordon completed 8 of 12 (66 percent) passes for two touchdowns and no...

WSU’s Anthony Gordon ‘privileged and humbled’ to wear Tyler Hilinski’s No. 3 at Senior Bowl Anthony Gordon will be wearing No. 3 at the Senior Bowl as an homage to Tyler Hilinksi, his friend and teammate of two years at Washington State.

Seattle Times 4 days ago



