Liverpool FC urged to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to consider making a move to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but one of their top flight games this season to leave them with a 16-point lead plus […]
The post Liverpool FC urged to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer appeared first on The Sport Review.
Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Liverpool as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. However, the World Cup winner refused to even discuss... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •BBC Sport