Liverpool FC urged to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer

The Sport Review Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to consider making a move to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but one of their top flight games this season to leave them with a 16-point lead plus […]

The post Liverpool FC urged to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer appeared first on The Sport Review.
Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe would ‘consider’ Liverpool FC move

Kylian Mbappe would consider a move to Liverpool FC if the Premier League leaders were able to match Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price, according to ESPN FC...
The Sport Review Also reported by •SoccerNews.comTeam TalktalkSPORTDaily StarBBC SportBBC News

Kylian Mbappe labels Liverpool a ‘machine’ as he honestly discusses Paris Saint-Germain future amid Real Madrid transfer links

Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Liverpool as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. However, the World Cup winner refused to even discuss...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC Sport

