Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want 'fake banner'

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers might consider the Houston Astros frauds and cheaters, but they want nothing to do with hanging a "fake banner" to represent a championship they did not win on the field.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want ‘fake banner’ https://t.co/uNRYaLHXt8 55 minutes ago

FootledForLife

🤯 RT @Reuters: MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want 'fake banner' https://t.co/ssjP6eXG43 https://t.co/Mdxh2XotWB 2 hours ago

DouglasShell

Douglas Shell RT @Reuters: MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want 'fake banner' https://t.co/5LcNjnye4K https://t.co/VnDpfcdZHl 6 hours ago

denkat55

Dennis MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want ‘fake banner’ - https://t.co/xH1I1LuqmQ 6 hours ago

Brewersfansclub

Brewers fansclub MLB Notebook: Dodgers Don't Want 'Fake Banner' - The New York Times https://t.co/0JQFQ42I4n 7 hours ago

Homerunbot1

BaseballMatrix "MLB Notebook: Dodgers Don’t Want 'Fake Banner'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/r2FzazTkoR #mlb #mlb #baseball… https://t.co/WFINJWVZRy 10 hours ago

DavidaStaab

Davida Staub "MLB Notebook: Dodgers Don’t Want 'Fake Banner'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/HZe0Pc3jIf 11 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want 'fake banner' https://t.co/ssjP6eXG43 https://t.co/Mdxh2XotWB 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.