College basketball scores, winners & losers: Roy Williams, Bob Huggins bump legends on all-time wins list

A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day

You Might Like

Tweets about this e.o RT @Kyle__Boone: Take a spin through the sport with our weekly winners and losers column from Saturday (w/@DavidWCobb). • Big 12/SEC chall… 1 day ago Odds Covers College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor's win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC… https://t.co/WBc680G3BI 6 days ago steve cunningham College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor's win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC… https://t.co/22UQKA1mt9 6 days ago Dave RT @AlvaradosCoro: College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor's win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC https://t.co/… 6 days ago 💯WINNERS & LOSERS🇺🇸 College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor's win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC… https://t.co/H9foAM5nRe 1 week ago NatStat Men's College Basketball 📰 College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor's win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC (… https://t.co/ktIQ2fX64P 1 week ago US Sport news College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor's win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC… https://t.co/XHFnFDC7vr 1 week ago AfricaZilla College basketball scores, winners & losers: Baylor’s win over Florida helps Big 12 salvage split with SEC… https://t.co/nOp3jXgzlV 1 week ago