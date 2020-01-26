Global  

La Liga: Valencia shock Barcelona

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
*Valencia:* Quique Setien's honeymoon period lasted less than a fortnight as he tasted his first Barcelona defeat on Saturday in his second La Liga game in charge after a 2-0 loss to Valencia. A Jordi Alba own goal and Maxi Gomez's strike at Mestalla raised early doubts about Setien's appointment and gave Real Madrid the chance...
Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico' [Video]Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'

Real Madrid and Barcelona share a goalless to leave the Catalans top of La Liga on goal difference.

La Liga: Valencia coach Albert Celades welcomes former club Barcelona to Mestalla in clash

Saturday afternoon’s LaLiga Santander meeting between Valencia and Barcelona at Mestalla brings a long-awaited first opportunity for Albert Celades to coach...
Mid-Day

Jordi Alba’s Deflected Own-Goal Opens the Scoring in Valencia’s Triumph Over Barcelona (Video)

Valencia managed to put a dent in Barcelona’s efforts to defend the La Liga title as they beat the Catalans by 2-0, courtesy of an own-goal from Jordi Alba and...
SoccerNews.com

