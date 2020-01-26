Global  

Kendall Jenner rekindles romance with basketballer Ben Simmons

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons seem to have rekindled their romance. The two were seen having lunch in New York recently. The news of their reunion comes weeks after they celebrated New Year's Eve together at a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia.

The two started dating in 2018, but split...
News video: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together 00:35

 Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have reportedly rekindled their relationship.

