Padma awards for Mary Kom, PV Sindhu

Sunday, 26 January 2020 () New Delhi: Boxing sensation Mary Kom will receive the Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced the names of 141 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day....
Mary Kom will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award, while PV Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among...
The government on Saturday announced the Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards are conferred in three categories, namely,...
