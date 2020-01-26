Global  

Padma awards for Mary Kom, PV Sindhu

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
New Delhi: Boxing sensation Mary Kom will receive the Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced the names of 141 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day....
