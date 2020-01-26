Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mark Wood takes England closer to series win

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
*Johannesberg:* Mark Wood starred as England took a huge stride towards securing a series win when they dominated the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. England posted a first innings total of 400 before reducing South Africa to 88 for six by the close. Two century...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ = Official Trailer [Video]Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ = Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 12 starring Tom Kane, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, Matthew Wood and Sam..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:03Published

Aaron Hernandez Murdered Out of ‘Paranoia,’ Homicide Detective Believes: ‘It Wasn’t Planned’ [Video]Aaron Hernandez Murdered Out of ‘Paranoia,’ Homicide Detective Believes: ‘It Wasn’t Planned’

Another key point. Aaron Hernandez likely made a split decision to murder out of "paranoia," rather than planning his slayings, homicide detective Michele Wood theorizes during an exclusive new..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

4th Test, Day 2: Mark Wood stars as England take upper hand against South Africa

Pacer Mark Wood dominated Day 2 of the fourth Test between England and South Africa at the Wanderers here on Saturday.
Zee News

England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg

Mark Wood stars with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth Test against South Africa on a superbly entertaining second day in Johannesburg.
BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichHoblyn

Rich Hoblyn, Esq. - ❌ #TIMEforThePeople @bbctms @SkyCricket Fantastic ! Mark Wood takes 5 for 46 off 14.3 (2 maidens) RSA all out 183 Will England enfo… https://t.co/0vrZuvHWyQ 16 minutes ago

cricbuzz

Cricbuzz Mark Wood takes a five-wicket haul as South Africa have been bowled out for 183. It's also Lunch in J'burg https://t.co/oFsNOGanzn #SAvENG 19 minutes ago

CricketFanatik

Cricket Fanatic RT @bbctms: WICKET! Mark Wood takes a wicket with this first ball! England are closing in... Rabada goes for 16 c Broad b Wood South… 6 days ago

bbctms

Test Match Special WICKET! Mark Wood takes a wicket with this first ball! England are closing in... Rabada goes for 16 c Broad b W… https://t.co/K00BLBSwXA 6 days ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: Quinton de Kock falls for just 3! Joe Root has his third wicket as Mark Wood takes the catch off a wild shot from the ke… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.