Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ben Stokes fined 15 per cent of his match fee for an audible obscenity

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
*Christchurch:* England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for swearing at a spectator during the fourth Test against South Africa on Friday. The International Cricket Council announced the penalty on Saturday. Stokes also received one demerit point for a level one breach of the ICC Code of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan 00:28

 England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards [Video]Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? [Video]Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Stokes reprimanded for hurling abuses at fan

Dubai [UAE], Jan 25 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for using 'audible obscenity' during an...
Sify Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24Mid-Day

Ben Stokes escapes ban for verbally abusing spectator in foul-mouthed tirade as England all-rounder is handed fine and point deduction

Ben Stokes has been slapped with a 15 per cent fine of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his angry outburst at a fan during England’s fourth Test...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

evekatherinee

eve-katherine RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for his foul-mouthed response to a spectator during the… 2 minutes ago

MansionBet

MansionBet Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for his actions towards the spectator... https://t.co/4va4eL3WU5 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.