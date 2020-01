Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology.



*Men's Royal... WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology.*Men's Royal 👓 View full article