Curtis Blaydes stops Junior dos Santos, calls 'next' on title shot

ESPN Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Unable to land the takedown, Curtis Blaydes rocked Junior dos Santos with an overhand right before earning the second-round TKO on Saturday. Afterward, Blaydes called for a title shot.
