Humbled, honoured to receive Padma Shri: Rani Rampal

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) After being nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri award, an elated Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal on Sunday dedicated the award to her team and support staff beside thanking her coach and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
