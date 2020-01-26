Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...