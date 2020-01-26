Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times AEDT; GMT+11):
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22

 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

School bans kids from entering food shops on the way home [Video]School bans kids from entering food shops on the way home

Police have been called after a school banned pupils from entering food shops on the way home - even placing teachers like ''bouncers'' outside a CHIPPY. Children have been told they can't go into at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Highlights: Day three at the Australian Open

Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):
Reuters

Highlights: Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEST; GMT+11):
Reuters


Tweets about this

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open https://t.co/zSXC4S3PEW 3 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open https://t.co/TO4XYkZNoE #news 13 minutes ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open https://t.co/ROaUgvzXAq https://t.co/I2S0pVCrMg 16 minutes ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open https://t.co/LcjBRytsEv https://t.co/a2D9eeGYmf 17 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open - https://t.co/T2EDLQhmvh https://t.co/TuY9y6fUCR 22 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open https://t.co/GLAe4KLLAq https://t.co/Ggxns7Lwl7 25 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day seven at the Australian Open https://t.co/BGb1IhIsxo 37 minutes ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @WTA: .@Petra_Kvitova blasted 31 winners and seven aces to make her way back into the @AustralianOpen third round. 📺 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS -… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.