Happy Republic Day 2020: Images, quotes & wishes

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Republic Day is a national holiday of India, which is celebrated to mark the day when India officially adopted the Constitution of India. It is one of the three national holidays of India, the other two being Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. This national holiday honours the date 26 January 1950, when India's Constitution came into effect by replacing the Government of India Act. This day commemorates the historic moment when India became the Independent Republic after years of struggle.


