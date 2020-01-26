Global  

Dallas Mavericks acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State Warriors

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Dallas Mavericks acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State Warriors
Recent related news from verified sources

AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were working Friday to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a...
Seattle Times

NBA notebook: Mavs reportedly getting Warriors C Cauley-Stein

A trade is in the works that will send Golden State Warriors 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN reported Friday.
Reuters

Tweets about this

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Dallas Mavericks acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State Warriors https://t.co/uV0FQnk1CF https://t.co/4GOFyTbOnN 2 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Dallas Mavericks acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State Warriors https://t.co/7n9QVstkXj #southwest https://t.co/4CMd5saUP8 2 hours ago

sajoanas5

Juan Camilo Saavedra Dallas Mavericks acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State Warriors https://t.co/1LyTS6fAXZ https://t.co/DjL2etQkUW 3 hours ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com .@DallasMavs acquire @THEwillieCS15 Willie Cauley-Stein from @warriors #NBA #MFFL https://t.co/hrFFXpHSd1 5 hours ago

TheNoLookPass

𝚁𝚎𝚢-𝚁𝚎𝚢 🤞🏾✌🏾 [TNLP POST] ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾 Dallas lost Dwight Powell for the season so they moved fast for a replacement. They traded f… https://t.co/1r7k46Dgj7 10 hours ago

ThaChamp23

B. Simms RT @SLAMnewswire: The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a trade for Willie Cauley-Stein, @ShamsCharania reports. The Mavs freed up a roster s… 13 hours ago

FantasyMLBguyz

Fantasy Baseball Guys Mavericks make two trades, acquire Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein for second-round pick - The Dallas Morning N… https://t.co/3RlLMltSjg 18 hours ago

UncleDaku

Uncle Daku RT @SkySportsNBA: 🦄 Porzings key after Powell injury 🔑 Even with Dallas set to acquire Willie Cauley-Stein, Kristaps Porzingis remains th… 18 hours ago

