Pacific Division reigns supreme in NHL all-star game

CBC.ca Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal -- his fifth goal of the night -- as the Pacific Division defeated the Atlantic Division 5-4 to win the NHL all-star game's 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.
