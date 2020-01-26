Pacific Division reigns supreme in NHL all-star game

Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal -- his fifth goal of the night -- as the Pacific Division defeated the Atlantic Division 5-4 to win the NHL all-star game's 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

