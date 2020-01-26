Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Raonic plows past Cilic in straight sets to continue deep Aussie Open run

CBC.ca Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Milos Raonic is the first man through to the Australian Open quarterfinals after a 6-4. 6-3, 7-5 victory over Marin Cilic. The Canadian player had 21 aces over the first two sets and 35 overall, including on match point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Milos Raonic dominates Marin Cilic to make last eight

Milos Raonic moves past 2018 finalist Marin Cilic in straight sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Reuters

Raonic blasts Cilic off court to reach Australian Open quarterfinals; Gauff crashes out

Big Canadian Milos Raonic blasted 35 aces to make his fifth Australian Open quarterfinal in six years Sunday, outgunning fellow former world number three Marin...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.