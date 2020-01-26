Global  

Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans

The Sport Review Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has insisted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal despite reports linking the Gabon international with a move to FC Barcelona. Reports in the Spanish media last week claimed that Aubameyang had agreed a move to the Camp Nou but would have to hand in a transfer request to force the switch. Aubameyang, […]

The post Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans appeared first on The Sport Review.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place [Video]Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place

Mikel Arteta says Dani Ceballos has to get fit and fight for his place amid speculation he wants to end his loan at Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit [Video]Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's never-say-die spirit after they claimed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mikel Arteta explains conversation he had with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Arsenal exit links

Mikel Arteta explains conversation he had with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Arsenal exit linksArsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks but Mikel Arteta insists he is going nowhere
Daily Star

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends message to Arsenal fans over his big regret this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on his sending off vs Crystal Palace and how he feels the Gunners will respond
Football.london

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans https://t.co/OpnBViuIEQ https://t.co/8WmN9VmvUm 21 minutes ago

BarcaNews2019

barcelona_news2019 Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans https://t.co/O7Kht0O3CD https://t.co/1rbgYIgs6W 33 minutes ago

