Jordan Devlin def. Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Travis Banks to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion (Fatal 4-Way Match)

Sunday, 26 January 2020
NXT UK’s Jordan Devlin made history in an outstanding NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match at Worlds Collide.
