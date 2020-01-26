Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jean-Kevin Augustin to undergo Leeds medical 'on Monday' after Marcelo Bielsa talk

Daily Star Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Jean-Kevin Augustin to undergo Leeds medical 'on Monday' after Marcelo Bielsa talkLeeds transfer target Jean-Kevin Augustin is set for a medical at the Championship outfit on Monday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds plot deadline day-beating transfer for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds plot deadline day-beating transfer for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin AugustinLeeds are looking to make the most of the January transfer window as they eye new recruits in attack with RB Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin on Marcelo Bielsa's...
Daily Star

Jean-Kevin Augustin poised to complete Leeds transfer ‘in the coming hours’

RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin is currently on loan at Monaco but looks set to cancel that deal before heading to Elland Road
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wdpts

Will smith RT @mohamedbouhafsi: Jean-Kévin #Augustin will undergo a medical with #Leeds United on Monday. Marcelo Bielsa convinced him to make the mov… 3 minutes ago

SCRAPPYSONOFGOD

Only God can judge.. RT @TransferNewsCen: RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kévin Augustin will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of a loan move to Leeds. He has spent th… 4 minutes ago

leeds45

david wood RT @DailyStar_Sport: Medical on Monday... 👀#LUFC https://t.co/q1feeCiOak https://t.co/FCjK919mge 14 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Leeds transfer target Jean-Kevin Augustin is set for a medical at the Championship outfit on Monday https://t.co/c8L33a6b7z 18 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Jean-Kevin Augustin to undergo Leeds medical 'on Monday' after Marcelo Bielsa talk https://t.co/Dp3frvgrRL https://t.co/T0UmlkhJj3 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.