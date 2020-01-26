Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jack Grealish should ignore a potential move to Manchester United and wait for Liverpool FC to show interest in the Aston Villa captain, according to Stan Collymore. The Villa skipper has been linked with a move to Manchester over the past month or so, with various reports in the English media suggesting Manchester City and […]



The post Jack Grealish urged to forget Man United and wait for Liverpool FC interest appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

