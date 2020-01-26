Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live Blog, 2nd T20I: India vs New Zealand

Live Blog, 2nd T20I: India vs New Zealand

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win 03:30

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published

Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga [Video]Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga

Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsSifyHinduDNA

3rd T20I Live: NZ opt to field against India

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.