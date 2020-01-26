Global  

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA's all-time scoring list

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
News video: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains 01:18

 LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night. Joining LeBron from the Western Conference are...

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James [Video]Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

LeBron James opens up and reflects on Kobe Bryant after passing him on NBA scoring list

LeBron James didn't say much about Kobe Bryant all week. But James really opened up after passing Bryant for third on the NBA's career scoring list.
USATODAY.com

LeBron takes third on NBA's top scorers list but Simmons dominates as 76ers top Lakers

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Sunday (AEDT) but it was Philadelphia who got the win over his Lakers,...
The Age

