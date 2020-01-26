Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Transfer news live: Chelsea to seal striker deal, Cavani rejects Man United, Pablo Mari transfer

Football.london Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Transfer news live: Chelsea to seal striker deal, Cavani rejects Man United, Pablo Mari transferLatest transfer news on Pablo Mari, Christian Eriksen, Edinson Cavani, Olivier Giroud, Bruno Fernandes, Thomas Lemar and more, as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United eye January deals
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge [Video]Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge

A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Man United are humbled at home by Burnley and Arsenal get a late draw at Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Edinson Cavani to Chelsea: Blues' huge transfer boost as striker 'rejects £10m Man United' move

The latest transfer news on PSG striker Edinson Cavani, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid all interested in a January move for the Uruguayan
Football.london

Surprising twist in Olivier Giroud to Aston Villa transfer saga

Surprising twist in Olivier Giroud to Aston Villa transfer sagaAston Villa transfer news | Chelsea striker is a target for Dean Smith's side this season but they will now have to battle Barcelona and Inter Milan for the...
Walsall Advertiser

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DS_Chelsea

Daily Star Chelsea Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd 'angry' over Bruno Fernandes plus Arsenal and Liverpool… https://t.co/wgwrSdZZms #CFC 12 minutes ago

Dream_ChelseaFC

ChelseaFC News Football: Transfer news live: Chelsea to seal striker deal, Cavani rejects Man United, Pablo Mari transfer… https://t.co/vW7eAsm9Hf 23 minutes ago

BhuyuChhyan

Bhuyu Chhyan Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid,… https://t.co/ivCnnVGKf6 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 10pm #Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Guaita bid, Kepa given four months to improve, Christensen to Leipzig - The Sun… https://t.co/eBFAn9VjFI 10 hours ago

dbofbb

Daily Betting Offers Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer waiting 'to be done', Arsenal medical, Chelsea plan https://t.co/jLyGULcLLm 10 hours ago

ArsenalPlaza

Arsenal Plaza Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer waiting ‘to be done’, Arsenal medical, Chelsea plan - Express https://t.co/Y4s5zgXqqg 11 hours ago

ArsenalNewdaily

Arsenal Newsdaily Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer waiting ‘to be done’, Arsenal medical, Chelsea plan - Express https://t.co/7VMgKPA9lt 12 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 6pm #Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Christensen to Leipzig, Kepa given four months to improve, Pope and Henderson - Th… https://t.co/8Hb2jOgTeb 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.