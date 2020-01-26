Transfer news live: Chelsea to seal striker deal, Cavani rejects Man United, Pablo Mari transfer

The latest transfer news on PSG striker Edinson Cavani, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid all interested in a January move for the Uruguayan

Surprising twist in Olivier Giroud to Aston Villa transfer saga Aston Villa transfer news | Chelsea striker is a target for Dean Smith's side this season but they will now have to battle Barcelona and Inter Milan for the...

Walsall Advertiser 2 days ago



