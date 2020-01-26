Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Captain Jordan Henderson for Great Performance Against Wolves (Video)

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Liverpool triumphed 2-1 over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Thursday in the Premier League to extend their lead over defending champions Manchester City to 16 points, still with a game in hand. Jordan Henderson put in a fantastic all-round performance and was directly involved in both goals, scoring the first and assisting Roberto Firmino […]



