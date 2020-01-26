Global  

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Captain Jordan Henderson for Great Performance Against Wolves (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Liverpool triumphed 2-1 over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Thursday in the Premier League to extend their lead over defending champions Manchester City to 16 points, still with a game in hand. Jordan Henderson put in a fantastic all-round performance and was directly involved in both goals, scoring the first and assisting Roberto Firmino […]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction

Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction 00:53

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his side beat Wolves 2-1 away. “We scored our wonderful goal after a set-piece but not a second or third means everything is open and then it gets intense" Klopp said. Klopp dismissed any pressure as the runaway leaders moved another step closer to the...

