Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Novak Djokovic defeats Schwartzman, advances to quarter-finals of Australia Open

Novak Djokovic defeats Schwartzman, advances to quarter-finals of Australia Open

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 26 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Sunday defeated Diego Schwartzman in the ongoing Australia Open to secure his spot in the quarter-finals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open 02:26

 Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park [Video]Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes the worst of the Melbourne air pollution was behind them

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Can Thiem topple 'king of Australia' Djokovic?

Australian Open: Can Thiem topple 'king of Australia' Djokovic?*Melbourne:* "King" Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, he is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one...
Mid-Day

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic sweeps past Schwartzman, sets up Raonic QF

Defending champion Novak Djokovic swept past Diego Schwartzman and into an Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.