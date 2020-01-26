Global  

What we learned from Bellator 238 as Cyborg made history

ESPN Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Cris Cyborg won her fourth different featherweight world title, while Darrion Caldwell, Sergio Pettis and Aaron Pico also shined at Bellator 238. So what does it all mean?
Recent related news from verified sources

With new home in Bellator, Cris Cyborg has found her 'happy' place

From her working relationship with Bellator president Scott Coker to the strength of the 145-pound division, Cris "Cyborg" Justino said her mind is in a good...
ESPN

Bellator 238 fight card -- Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg: Predictions, how to watch, odds, start time

Cyborg attempts to immediately win Bellator gold when she faces featherweight champ Budd
CBS Sports

