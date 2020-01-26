Stan Collymore compares Liverpool FC star’s importance to Lionel Messi Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Stan Collymore says Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk is the most important player to his team in the world alongside FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. The Netherlands international has helped to steer the Reds through two tricky fixtures against Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the past week. Van Dijk broke the deadlock in […]



The post Stan Collymore compares Liverpool FC star's importance to Lionel Messi appeared first on The Sport Review.

