Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stan Collymore compares Liverpool FC star’s importance to Lionel Messi

The Sport Review Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Stan Collymore says Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk is the most important player to his team in the world alongside FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. The Netherlands international has helped to steer the Reds through two tricky fixtures against Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the past week. Van Dijk broke the deadlock in […]

The post Stan Collymore compares Liverpool FC star’s importance to Lionel Messi appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Collymore claims rising PL star could develop into one of Europe's best midfielders at Liverpool

Stan Collymore has said that Jack Grealish should join Liverpool over Manchester United if he leaves Aston Villa.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.