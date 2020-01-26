Sport24.co.za | Sandgren upsets Fognini to make Open last eight Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tennys Sandgren stunned 12th seed Fabio Fognini over four intense sets to roar into his second Australian Open quarter-final in three years Sunday. 👓 View full article

