Rahul, Iyer shine again as India defeat New Zealand in second T20I
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 26 (ANI): KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played knocks of 57 and 44 respectively as India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday here at the Eden Park.
