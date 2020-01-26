Global  

Rahul, Iyer shine again as India defeat New Zealand in second T20I

Sify Sunday, 26 January 2020
Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 26 (ANI): KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played knocks of 57 and 44 respectively as India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday here at the Eden Park.
 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's individual brilliance help India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in Auckland.
India's bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park...
