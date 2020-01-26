Global  

Mikaela Shiffrin wins super-G, 2 days after downhill triumph

CBC.ca Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Following three weeks without a win in her favourite technical events, Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back with two triumphs in speed races in three days. The three-time overall champion from the United States won a women's World Cup super-G Sunday, two days after she won a downhill on the same hill.
