NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer shine with bat as India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I

DNA Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's individual brilliance help India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in Auckland.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST T20I: PREVIEW: KOHLI & CO AIM FOR WINNING START | Oneindia News 02:49

 Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin their campaign against New Zealand with the 5-match T20I series starting January 24.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the..

Credit: Oneindia

SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News [Video]SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the third ODI against Australia.

Credit: Oneindia


1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul guide India to 6-wicket win over New Zealand

India, who have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, will next lock horns with New Zealand at the same venue on Sunday.
Zee News

Rahul, Iyer shine again as India defeat New Zealand in second T20I

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 26 (ANI): KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played knocks of 57 and 44 respectively as India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the...
Sify

pradeephanji1

Pradeep Hanji RT @dna: NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer shine with bat as India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I . . . #NZvIND #INDvNZ #Crick… 1 hour ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played knocks of 57 and 44 respectively as India defeated New Zealand @klrahul11 #INDvNZ https://t.co/22IId1ePdi 1 hour ago

dna

DNA NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer shine with bat as India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I . . . #NZvIND… https://t.co/ZsArKhnnd6 1 hour ago

MKalyanasundar1

M. Kalyanasundaram Comparatively small ground. Fours and sixes are not that difficult. Once again Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will shine. N… https://t.co/4cCW1ZhnrB 5 hours ago

indus_games

Indus Games Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul shine as India brilliantly chase down the huge 200+ target set by New Zealand, to take a 1-… https://t.co/dsssRLc69Y 2 days ago

KotakLifeRam

Ramanathan Balasubramaniam RT @timesnowsports: #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ 1st T20I #ShreyasIyer, #KLRahul shine as #ViratKohli & Co. take 1-0 lead with 6-wicket win https://… 2 days ago

msnindia

MSN India Iyer, Rahul shine in T20I win over NZ https://t.co/cM70eG4i7e 2 days ago

ClickSportsNow

ClickSportsNow Ind vs NZ 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul shine as Virat Kohli & Co. take 1-0 lead with 6-wicket win https://t.co/ABbVRLJncE #NZvsIND 2 days ago

