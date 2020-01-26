Western United 3-4 Adelaide United: Reds ruin Berisha´s milestone match in seven-goal epic

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Substitute Nathan Konstandopoulos struck late to give Adelaide United a thrilling 4-3 victory over Western United in Besart Berisha’s 200th A-League appearance on Sunday. Berisha, the competition’s all-time leading scorer, marked the occasion with a first-half brace but Mark Rudan’s men ran out of legs after a stirring comeback. Three goals were scored inside a […]



