Western United 3-4 Adelaide United: Reds ruin Berisha´s milestone match in seven-goal epic

Substitute Nathan Konstandopoulos struck late to give Adelaide United a thrilling 4-3 victory over Western United in Besart Berisha’s 200th A-League appearance on Sunday. Berisha, the competition’s all-time leading scorer, marked the occasion with a first-half brace but Mark Rudan’s men ran out of legs after a stirring comeback. Three goals were scored inside a […]

crowdiegal

Summer Sports Ball #aleague Result: Western United 3 Adelaide United 4 #wleague Result: Melbourne Victory 3 Canberra United 0 37 minutes ago

ALeagueStats

ALeagueStats Western United FC 3-4 Adelaide United The 3 goals scored equaled Western United FC's record number of goals scored… https://t.co/8WRyTSZk6N 49 minutes ago

footydownunder

Footy Down Under #ALEAGUE Western United FC 3 Adelaide United 4 1 hour ago

robgreenwood1

Rob Greenwood They left it late. But @AdelaideUnited's creativity & fighting spirit has dug it out of a hole, as Nathan Konstando… https://t.co/G0RhTVZKjR 2 hours ago

BashorunGha

Morenikeji A Kayode https://t.co/K0W3LMk1iM Western United eroded a two-goal deficit before losing to Adelaide United at Whitten Oval. 2 hours ago

DimiParhas

Dimitris Parhas RT @FOXFOOTBALL: Mileusnic makes no mistake! That's two for him, and we've seen three goals in fifteen minutes already 💪 #WUNvADL 📺LIVE… 2 hours ago

DimiParhas

Dimitris Parhas RT @FOXFOOTBALL: Fresh of the bench and straight onto the score sheet for Konstandopoulos 🤩 #WUNvADL 📺LIVE on Fox Sports 505 BLOG 📝: h… 2 hours ago

ALeagueFR

A-League France RÉSULTATS | Journée 16 - #ALeague  Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Newcastle Jets Melbourne Victory 1-2 Sydney FC Central… https://t.co/u3lXtCawHM 2 hours ago

